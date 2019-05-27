    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev attended official reception on the occasion of 28 May-Republic Day  VIDEO

    27.05.2019 [13:13]

    Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended an official reception on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan, Republic Day, at Buta Palace.

    The event started with the performance of the national anthem of Azerbaijan.

    The head of state made a speech at the reception.

    x x x

    The official reception continued with a concert.

