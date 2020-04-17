  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev held meeting through videoconference with participation of ministers of labor and social protection of population and economy VIDEO

    17.04.2020 [16:00]

    Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a meeting through videoconference with the participation of Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev and Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

