    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway VIDEO

    18.09.2018 [11:33]

    Alat, September 18, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Alat-Astara-Islamic Republic of Iran state border highway.

    Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the project.

    The newly-constructed 204km-long road is 15m in width. 24 bridges were built on the road.

    President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly-reconstructed Shatiroba-Hishkadara-Miyanku-Kubin-Birinji Samidkhanli-Khallijali-Eminli-Mammadkhanli highway in Masalli VIDEO
    18.09.2018 [12:27]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly-reconstructed Shatiroba-Hishkadara-Miyanku-Kubin-Birinji Samidkhanli-Khallijali-Eminli-Mammadkhanli highway in Masalli VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Masalli-Nematlari LLC`s rice plant VIDEO
    18.09.2018 [12:13]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Masalli-Nematlari LLC`s rice plant VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev met with Kyrgyz President Sooranbai Jeenbekov VIDEO
    03.09.2018 [07:56]
    President Ilham Aliyev met with Kyrgyz President Sooranbai Jeenbekov VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev completed official visit to Russia
    01.09.2018 [16:40]
    President Ilham Aliyev completed official visit to Russia
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    18.09.2018 [14:18]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House
    18.09.2018 [14:07]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Bilasuvar
    18.09.2018 [13:38]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar
    18.09.2018 [13:29]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Bilasuvar district for visit
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway VIDEO