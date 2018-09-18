President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway VIDEO

Alat, September 18, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Alat-Astara-Islamic Republic of Iran state border highway.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the project.

The newly-constructed 204km-long road is 15m in width. 24 bridges were built on the road.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway.