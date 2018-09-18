    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar

    18.09.2018 [13:38]

    Bilasuvar, September 18, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar district.

    Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical characteristics of the road.

    The length of the highway, which links four settlements with a total population of more than 20,000 people, is 15.4km.

    President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.

    The head of state then met with representatives of the district’s general public, and posed for photographs together with them.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    18.09.2018 [14:18]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Bilasuvar Youth House
    18.09.2018 [14:07]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Flag Museum in Bilasuvar
    18.09.2018 [13:29]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Bilasuvar district for visit
    18.09.2018 [12:27]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly-reconstructed Shatiroba-Hishkadara-Miyanku-Kubin-Birinji Samidkhanli-Khallijali-Eminli-Mammadkhanli highway in Masalli
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar