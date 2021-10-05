  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO

    05.10.2021 [11:36]

    Jabrayil, October 5, AZERTAC

    On October 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the complex of military unit of the State Border Service in Jabrayil.

    A marble memorial stone and a plaque were erected in the military unit on the occasion of the President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev's participation in the opening ceremony.

    President Ilham Aliyev drove an armored combat vehicle and viewed Harop unmanned aerial vehicles.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    05.10.2021 [14:48]
    President Ilham Aliyev met with members of Jabrayil general public, laid foundation of Memorial Complex and restoration of city TO BE UPDATED VIDEO
    05.10.2021 [12:46]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    05.10.2021 [11:42]
    Groundbreaking ceremony for first multi-apartment residential settlement in Jabrayil was held VIDEO
    05.10.2021 [11:40]
    President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for secondary school named after academician Mehdi Mehdizade in Jabrayil VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil VIDEO