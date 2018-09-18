President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly-reconstructed Shatiroba-Hishkadara-Miyanku-Kubin-Birinji Samidkhanli-Khallijali-Eminli-Mammadkhanli highway in Masalli VIDEO

Masalli, September 18, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the newly-reconstructed Shatiroba-Hishkadara-Miyanku-Kubin-Birinji Samidkhanli-Khallijali-Eminli-Mammadkhanli highway in Masalli.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work carried out here.

The length of the highway, which links 22 settlements with a total population of 32,000 people, is 24.7km. The width of the two-lane road is 6m.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.