    President Ilham Aliyev joined nationwide Novruz festivities

    19.03.2018 [10:04]

    Baku, March 19, AZERTAC

    Nationwide festivities on the occasion of the national holiday of the people of Azerbaijan, Novruz, have been held in Baku.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva joined the Novruz festivities.

    The head of state and his wife arrived at the square in front of the Maiden Tower.

    Boys and girls dressed in national costumes performed folk dances.

    Fighters carrying swords and shields reminiscent of Azerbaijan`s ancient history stood on the walls of the Old City and in the square.

    Dada Gorgud gave his blessing and expressed hope for the spring holiday to bring abundance to the Azerbaijani people.

    President Ilham Aliyev lit the Novruz bonfire.

    The head of state made a speech.

