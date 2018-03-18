    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev met with OPEC Secretary General VIDEO

    18.03.2018 [11:09]

    Baku, March 18, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammad Barkindo.

    OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo thanked for the invitation to visit Azerbaijan and said he was pleased to meet with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev recalled his meeting with Mohammad Barkindo in Davos, stressing great importance of the OPEC Secretary General`s visit to Azerbaijan where the first oil in the world was produced.

    Mohammad Barkindo thanked for the warm words. He described Azerbaijan as the cradle of the oil industry, saying every oilman should come and see Azerbaijan.

    President Ilham Aliyev said the visit is a good opportunity for Mohammad Barkindo to familiarize himself with Azerbaijan`s historical places and modern development. President Ilham Aliyev praised successful development of Azerbaijan-OPEC cooperation, saying the country completely fulfills all its commitments to the organization. The head of state hailed effective and coordinated efforts taken by Mohammad Barkindo and OPEC to maintain oil price stability, describing this as a good result of joint activities.

    Mohammad Barkindo noted President Ilham Aliyev`s role in bringing OPEC and non-OPEC members together, and hailed Azerbaijan`s co-chairmanship of the high-level technical committee, which led to the adoption of Declaration of Cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC members. Mohammad Barkindo said Azerbaijan completely fulfilled all obligations it undertook, adding this demonstrates the country`s commitment to the agreement. He said not only oil producing, but also oil consuming countries are interested in this, noting that results of this work are already obvious in the oil industry and oil markets.

    The sides discussed cooperation prospects.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev met with OPEC Secretary General VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev received president of Paraguayan Senate VIDEO
    16.03.2018 [10:55]
    President Ilham Aliyev received president of Paraguayan Senate VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev received Romanian vice prime minister VIDEO
    13.03.2018 [11:40]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Romanian vice prime minister VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev received Georgian defense minister VIDEO
    09.03.2018 [09:48]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Georgian defense minister VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Iranian counterpart
    18.02.2018 [15:40]
    President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Iranian counterpart
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    19.03.2018 [14:57]
    President Ilham Aliyev phoned Russian President Vladimir Putin
    19.03.2018 [10:04]
    President Ilham Aliyev joined nationwide Novruz festivities
    16.03.2018 [10:55]
    President Ilham Aliyev received president of Paraguayan Senate VIDEO
    16.03.2018 [03:08]
    6th Global Baku Forum kicked off
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening ceremony
    President Ilham Aliyev met with OPEC Secretary General VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev met with OPEC Secretary General VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev met with OPEC Secretary General VIDEO