President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties caused by an avalanche that happened in Van,” the head of state said in his message.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, the families and the loved ones of those who were killed, and wish the injured recovery,” President Ilham Aliyev said.