    President Ilham Aliyev phoned People’s Artist Tahir Salahov

    29.11.2018 [12:25]

    On November 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to People`s Artist of Azerbaijan and the USSR, hero of Socialist Labor, holder of state prizes Tahir Salahov.

    The head of state praised the activity of prominent representative of the contemporary art school of Azerbaijan Tahir Salahov and congratulated him on receiving "Labor" Order 1st Class.

    Tahir Salahov thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the phone call and congratulations. He expressed his deep gratitude to the head of state for awarding him the highest state prize of Azerbaijan, "Labor" Order 1st Class.

    President Ilham Aliyev wished Tahir Salahov the best of health and new successes in his activities.

