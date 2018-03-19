President Ilham Aliyev phoned Russian President Vladimir Putin

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on March 19.

The head of state congratulated the Russian President on his convincing victory in the elections, and wished him success in his activities for the well-being of the people of Russia. President Ilham Aliyev said that under Vladimir Putin`s leadership the Russian Federation made great strides in different areas, and hailed overall development of Azerbaijan-Russia relations. The head of state expressed his confidence that relations between the two countries will continue to strengthen. President Ilham Aliyev once again wished Vladimir Putin success in his presidential activities.

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations. The Russian President said that built on mutual trust, Russia-Azerbaijan relations today cover many areas and develop successfully. President of Russia Vladimir Putin expressed his confidence that the bilateral relations will continue to expand and strengthen.

The presidents discussed prospects for Azerbaijan-Russia relations based on strategic partnership.