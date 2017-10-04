President Ilham Aliyev received CEO of Italian Leonardo company VIDEO

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Chief Executive Officer of the Italian Leonardo company Alessandro Profumo.

Alessandro Profumo said this is his first visit to Baku, noting that he is deeply impressed by the beauty of Azerbaijan’s capital.

Alessandro Profumo said he was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo company this May, stressing that he makes his first foreign visit to Azerbaijan. He said that Azerbaijan is of great importance to both Italy and Leonardo company. Alessandro Profumo noted that Leonardo company is engaged in multi-faceted activities, and informed the head of state of the meetings he will have in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Alessandro Profumo on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo company. The head of state recalled his meeting with previous Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo company Mauro Moretti earlier this year. President Ilham Aliyev described the fact that Alessandro Profumo pays his first foreign visit to Azerbaijan as a good indicator of interest in the country. Touching upon relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, President Ilham Aliyev said the agenda of bilateral cooperation is very extensive, and noted the two countries’ cooperation in many areas, including politics, economy, energy, industry and trade.

They exchanged views on the development of relations between Leonardo company and Azerbaijani bodies, including Defense Ministry, Ministry of Emergency Situations, State Border Service, SOCAR and Silkway company. They also discussed prospects in the field of cyber security and underlined good potential of cooperation.