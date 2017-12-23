    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received Georgian vice prime minister VIDEO

    23.12.2017 [12:00]

    Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia.

    They noted the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in a variety of fields, including cooperation between the law enforcement agencies.

    The head of state congratulated Giorgi Gakharia on his appointment as minister of internal affairs of Georgia, and wished him success in his future activities.

    Giorgi Gakharia expressed his gratitude for the congratulation and recalled his previous meetings with the Azerbaijani President when he was Georgia`s minister of economy and sustainable development. He said that the ministries of internal affairs of the two countries enjoy successful cooperation.

    They stressed the importance of joint global economic projects implemented by the two countries, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, and expressed confidence that the law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan and Georgia will maintain collaboration in order to ensure security.

