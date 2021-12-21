  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev received Turkish minister of energy and natural resources VIDEO

    21.12.2021 [19:36]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey Fatih Donmez.

    Minister Fatih Donmez conveyed the greetings of President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the head of state. President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s greetings, and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Turkish President.

    They noted that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are constantly developing in all areas, and hailed the continuation of energy cooperation as in previous years.

    During the conversation, the sides stressed the importance of global energy projects implemented jointly by Azerbaijan and Turkey. It was noted that Minister Fatih Donmez`s visit is a good opportunity to discuss prospects for the development of energy cooperation.

    They said that the 1st Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum to be held in Baku is a new platform for expanding energy cooperation between the two countries, identifying new areas and discussing specific projects.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev received Turkish minister of energy and natural resources VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    21.12.2021 [19:02]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Georgian defense minister VIDEO
    18.12.2021 [16:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Italian "Il Sole 24 Ore" newspaper VIDEO
    17.12.2021 [11:45]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation VIDEO
    16.12.2021 [09:48]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended Eastern Partnership Summit of European Union in Brussels VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev received Turkish minister of energy and natural resources VIDEO