    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Bulgarian deputy prime minister

    25.09.2018 [10:06]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Defense of Bulgaria Krasimir Karakachanov.

