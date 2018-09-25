President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Bulgarian deputy prime minister

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Defense of Bulgaria Krasimir Karakachanov.

