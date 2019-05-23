President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Chinese foreign minister
AzerTAg.az
23.05.2019 [10:40]
Baku, May 23, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
23.05.2019 [11:25]
22.05.2019 [16:49]
21.05.2019 [17:10]
MULTIMEDIA
22.05.2019 [12:41]
21.05.2019 [16:11]
21.05.2019 [13:34]
22.05.2019 [17:14]
22.05.2019 [14:33]
22.05.2019 [14:02]
22.05.2019 [11:42]
22.05.2019 [21:18]
22.05.2019 [15:29]
22.05.2019 [12:16]
22.05.2019 [11:18]
22.05.2019 [12:51]
20.05.2019 [13:17]
16.05.2019 [18:12]
20.05.2019 [12:26]
17.05.2019 [09:00]
16.05.2019 [14:12]
01.05.2019 [21:28]
01.05.2019 [17:30]
30.04.2019 [19:03]
29.04.2019 [12:27]
23.05.2019 [11:36]
14.05.2019 [18:32]
23.04.2019 [16:33]
17.04.2019 [17:39]
22.05.2019 [15:04]
09.05.2019 [22:33]
22.04.2019 [15:47]
18.04.2019 [15:57]
22.05.2019 [21:33]
17.05.2019 [14:02]
15.05.2019 [10:55]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note