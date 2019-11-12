Baku, November 12, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by UAE minister of economy VIDEO

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter