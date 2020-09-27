President Ilham Aliyev signs Decree declaring martial law

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today signed a Decree declaring martial law.

According to the Decree, due to the occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and surrounding districts of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia, armed attacks against the Republic of Azerbaijan and regular military provocations, martial law is being declared throughout the country starting from 00:00 on 28 September 2020.

The Decree states: In the interests of martial law, the measures provided for in the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On martial law” shall be implemented.

During the martial law, curfew shall be introduced from 21:00 to 06:00 in Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Naftalan, Absheron, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Aghjabadi, Beylagan, Aghdam, Barda, Tartar, Goranboy, Goygol, Dashkasan, Gadabay, Tovuz, Shamkir, Gazakh and Aghstafa. The following restrictions shall be applied in the territories where curfew has been introduced:

- To prohibit persons from being on the street and in other public places without special permits and identity documents;

- To apply a special entry-exit regime and take measures to restrict the movement of vehicles.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall ensure the implementation of measures arising from the application of curfew.

Measures envisaging partial and temporary restriction of the rights and legitimate interests of departments, enterprises and organizations during martial law regardless of their ownership and organizational-legal status, as well as the rights and freedoms of citizens, shall be applied within the limits of the situation and in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, international conventions to which the Republic of Azerbaijan is a signatory and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.