President Ilham Aliyev spoke about Azerbaijani soldiers who went astray and crossed into the territory of Armenia some time ago

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

“Some time ago, two of our soldiers went astray and found themselves in the territory of Armenia where they were tortured. I must inform you that after the second Karabakh war, representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement that if someone goes astray – because this possibility is very high, especially in winter months, you know that the climate here is very harsh, there are mountains, valleys, and you can get lost – if such a situation occurs, such people should be returned within two days at most. We were doing exactly that. We detained them for a maximum of two days, interrogated and returned them – both civilians and soldiers,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

“Look what they did? First of all, they brutally beat up, handcuffed, humiliated and filmed the moment of beating of our soldiers who had gone astray. After that, they arrested and already sentenced them. How can this be possible? At the trilateral meeting in Brussels on May 14, I stated that this is unacceptable. If you break this agreement, you will suffer the consequences,” the head of state added.