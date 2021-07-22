President Ilham Aliyev viewed activities of Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area owned by AzerGold CJSC
AzerTAg.az
22.07.2021 [14:11]
Dashkasan, July 22, AZERTAC
As part of his visit to Dashkasan district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the activities of Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area owned by AzerGold CJSC.
The head of state was informed of the work done at Chovdar gold mine.
President Ilham Aliyev watched the first blasting process of rocks at Marah gold mine.
