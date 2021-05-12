President Ilham Aliyev viewed administrative building for Special representation in Shusha VIDEO
12.05.2021 [14:58]
Shusha, May 12, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have viewed the administrative building for the Special representation in Shusha.
The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the restoration work carried out here.
The head of state gave instructions on the work to be done.
