    President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction work on Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli, Tugh-Hadrut and Fuzuli-Hadrut highways VIDEO

    10.10.2021 [11:35]

    Khojavand, October 10, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the progress of construction work on the Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli, Tugh-Hadrut and Fuzuli-Hadrut highways.

    Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli highway.

    The 4-lane road is 39.7 km in length. The construction of seven new bridges along the road is underway. The highway will connect nearly 20 residential settlements.

    The head of state was also informed of the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway project. The 13km-long road will feature four lanes.

    The construction of the 18km-long Tugh-Hadrut highway is underway. The highway will feature two lanes.

