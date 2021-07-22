  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev viewed crime scenes caused by Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja VIDEO

    22.07.2021 [23:37]

    Ganja, July 22, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the city of Ganja as part of his visit to the western part of the country.

    The head of state viewed the crime scenes caused by Armenia's irresponsible missile attacks against innocent civilians and energy infrastructure.

    After familiarizing himself with the traces of Armenian fascism, President Ilham Aliyev laid flowers around the completely destroyed residential buildings as a sign of respect for the memory of the killed civilians.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev viewed crime scenes caused by Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway in Goranboy VIDEO
    22.07.2021 [17:11]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway in Goranboy VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Naftalan Central Sanatorium VIDEO
    22.07.2021 [16:47]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Naftalan Central Sanatorium VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of DOST center in Absheron VIDEO
    14.07.2021 [14:21]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of DOST center in Absheron VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev visited Shahbulag Fortress in Aghdam VIDEO
    28.05.2021 [13:17]
    President Ilham Aliyev visited Shahbulag Fortress in Aghdam VIDEO
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    22.07.2021 [17:18]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Goranboy Olympic Sports Complex VIDEO
    22.07.2021 [17:11]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway in Goranboy VIDEO
    22.07.2021 [17:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev visited statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Goranboy VIDEO
    22.07.2021 [16:50]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated 200-seat orphanage-kindergarten in Naftalan city VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed crime scenes caused by Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed crime scenes caused by Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed crime scenes caused by Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed crime scenes caused by Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed crime scenes caused by Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed crime scenes caused by Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed crime scenes caused by Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed crime scenes caused by Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed crime scenes caused by Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed crime scenes caused by Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed crime scenes caused by Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed crime scenes caused by Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed crime scenes caused by Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev viewed crime scenes caused by Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja VIDEO