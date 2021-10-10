  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev visited Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand district
    Foundation stone for new mosque was laid in Hadrut settlement VIDEO

    10.10.2021 [11:30]

    Khojavand, October 10, AZERTAC

    On October 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand district.

    The head of state laid a foundation stone for a new mosque in Hadrut settlement.

    The minaret of the mosque will be 26 meters. The mosque will accommodate 250 people.

