President Ilham Aliyev visited Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand district VIDEO

Khojavand, October 9, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand district.

The head of state laid a foundation stone for a new mosque in Hadrut settlement, viewed the construction work on the Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli, Tugh-Hadrut and Fuzuli-Hadrut highways, and laid a foundation stone for a new Hadrut substation.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with members of the general public of Khojavand district, and visited Tugh village together with them.