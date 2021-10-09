  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev visited Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand district VIDEO

    09.10.2021 [16:21]

    Khojavand, October 9, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand district.

    The head of state laid a foundation stone for a new mosque in Hadrut settlement, viewed the construction work on the Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli, Tugh-Hadrut and Fuzuli-Hadrut highways, and laid a foundation stone for a new Hadrut substation.

    President Ilham Aliyev then met with members of the general public of Khojavand district, and visited Tugh village together with them.

