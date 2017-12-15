    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev visited Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park VIDEO

    15.12.2017 [14:07]

    Sumgayit, December 15, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park where he viewed works done and attended groundbreaking and opening ceremonies of new facilities.

    Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed the head of state of the works done in the park. The project was implemented in accordance with President Ilham Aliyev`s decree signed in 2011. Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park occupies a total area of 505.64 hectares.

    Facilities in the park include a number of STP LLC-owned plants, Alco Lubricant Company, MST Engineering Services LLC, Baku Non Ferrous and Foundry LLC, Azerbaijan Fibro Cement LLC, and others.

    President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for a float glass factory of AzerFloat CJSC. The factory will be supplied with German HORN Glass Industries AG company’s latest equipment. The facility will have an annual production capacity of 8 million square metres of a wide range of glass sheets. The factory will create 180 jobs.

    President Ilham Aliyev then laid a foundation stone for a spinning and dyeing factory of Azerkhalcha OJSC. The facility will create 100 jobs.

    The head of state then attended the launch of the first phase of Aqrokimya Azerbaycan LLC pesticide plant owned by Gilan Industrial Group. The plant occupies a total area of 18.3 hectares. It will have an annual production capacity of 57,000 tons of liquid pesticide and 1,000 tons of powdered pesticide. The plant created 100 jobs.

    The President launched the facility.

    President Ilham Aliyev then attended the inauguration of Data Processing, Registration and Transmission Center of STDC LLC. The center created 100 jobs.

    The head of state met with staff of the center, and posed for photographs together with them.

