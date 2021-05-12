  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev visited the restored “Khan gizi” spring in Shusha

    12.05.2021 [15:15]

    Shusha, May 12, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have visited the “Khan gizi” spring in Shusha.

    The head of state and family members drank from the spring water.

    President Ilham Aliyev said:

    - Water runs again from the Natavan spring. We have restored the “Khan gizi Natavan” spring. When I last visited Shusha in January, I said that we would restore the Natavan spring. The spring will be at the disposal of Shusha residents and visitors again. The contemptible enemy had dried up this and all other springs. This shows that Shusha has always been an alien city to Armenians. But now Shusha is reviving and the “Khan gizi” spring, one of the symbols of Shusha, has been restored. I drank water from this spring today.

