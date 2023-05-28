  • HOMEPAGE
    President: International organizations have actually completely agreed with our position of late

    28.05.2023 [15:19]
    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “I should state that international organizations have actually completely agreed with our position of late,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

    “I already see this during various meetings. Why do they agree with us? Because we are right and because we don't depart from our position. This is why no-one talks about independence, autonomy or anything else these days.

    The latest messages we have been receiving are what will be the fate of the leadership there. Are they liable to an amnesty or not? I say that it is necessary to look at that,” the Azerbaijani President added.

