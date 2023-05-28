  • HOMEPAGE
    President: Movement from Armenia to Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and in the opposite direction is under full control

    28.05.2023 [13:17]
    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “A peace treaty should be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of the principle of territorial integrity. By taking the necessary steps, we achieved what we wanted today in the territories under the control of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

    “On April 23, we settled the issue once and for all by setting up a border checkpoint on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. We have resolved the issue of territorial integrity once and for all. Our territorial integrity had already been restored as a result of the second Karabakh war. However, the border checkpoint was the last point where there was still uncontrolled movement from Armenia to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and in the opposite direction. The movement is still there, but under full control,” the head of state underlined.

