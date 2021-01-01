President: Our heroic soldiers and officers showed the strength of Azerbaijan

Baku, January 1, AZERTAC

"The war progressed right before the eyes of our people. After the war, some information has been provided about some operations and some decisions.Our heroic soldiers and officers showed the strength of Azerbaijan. Thanks to the properly planned and implemented operations, technical capabilities, the heroism and bravery of our heroic sons, we did the impossible, we destroyed the enemy, the enemy threw in a towel, the enemy fell to its knees," said President Ilham Aliyev as he highlighted the results of the Patriotic War.

"After liberating more than 300 of our cities and villages, the ancient city of Azerbaijan, our native Shusha, and many other settlements, the enemy completely surrendered, signed an act of capitulation and was forced to withdraw from the other occupied lands," the head of state said.

"The war showed our strength, our indomitable will and our unity. The iron fist, which has become a symbol of war, a symbol of victory, has shown our strength. It is an iron fist of unity and strength. There is unity in our society, our country has strength and will always have it. If someone in Armenia cherishes a sense of revenge, they are making a big mistake. They must never forget this 44-day war. From now on, if anyone tries to insult the Azerbaijani people, they will learn the lesson that will make the 44-day war look small," President Ilham Aliyev said.

"Azerbaijan has defeated Armenia. The whole world saw it, it happened right before the eyes of the whole world. No-one could stop us. I said that we would go to the end. We wanted them to provide us with a timetable, a timetable of when the occupying Armenian state will leave our lands. After the timetable was provided, we stopped our military operations," the head of state emphasized.