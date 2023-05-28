  • HOMEPAGE
    President: Today's face of the city of Lachin shows that we are a nation of builders

    28.05.2023 [13:43]
    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “Today's face of the city of Lachin – although I do acknowledge that this is only the first stage – shows that we are a nation of builders. It shows that this land is ours,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

    “Armenians were illegally settled in Lachin and Kalbajar districts. This is considered a war crime by international conventions. However, I saw their living conditions when I came here in September. The conditions they had created for themselves are beyond any comparison. They are probably the only ones to know how it is possible to live in such conditions,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

