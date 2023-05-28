  • HOMEPAGE
    President: We are meeting with you in the city of Lachin and there cannot be a bigger happiness than that

    28.05.2023 [14:21]
    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “I remember very well and you probably remember as well that, on my birthday on December 24, 2011, I met the people of Lachin in Takhtakorpu settlement of Aghjabadi district,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

    “I usually don't celebrate my birthdays, including birthdays that are considered jubilee. I celebrated my 60th birthday in Jidir Duzu plain and my 50th birthday with the people of Lachin in Takhtakorpu settlement. At that time, a settlement consisting of more than 550 houses was built for the people of Lachin in Takhtakorpu settlement. In that meeting, I said that the day would come when we would build even more beautiful houses for you in Lachin, and this day has come. Only 11 years have passed since that date, and we are already meeting with you in the city of Lachin. There cannot be a bigger happiness than that,” the head of state noted.

