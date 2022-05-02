President of Azerbaijan: A large memorial will be built in Victory Park

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

“The names of all martyrs are written in Victory Park. The Museum of Victory will also be established,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his remarks as he attended the opening of a new residential complex for families of martyrs and war disabled in Sabunchu district, Baku.

“Victory Park is located in one of the most magnificent places in Baku, perhaps the most magnificent one – right in front of the Seaside Boulevard. A large memorial will be built there. Work will begin soon. The names of all martyrs will be engraved there. The Museum of Victory and the Museum of Occupation will be established in all liberated cities. So the names of all our martyrs will live forever. They gave us that joy,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.