    President of European Council Charles Michel ends Azerbaijan visit

    18.07.2021 [18:30]

    Baku, July 18, AZERTAC

    President of the European Council Charles Michel has completed his working visit to Azerbaijan.

    A guard of honor was arranged for the European Council President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union.

    President of the European Council Charles Michel was seen off by first Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, head of the country`s representation in the European Union Fuad Isgandarov and other officials.

