  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President of European Council Charles Michel visits Alley of Martyrs

    18.07.2021 [10:44]

    Baku, July 18, AZERTAC

    President of the European Council Charles Michel, who is on a working trip to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Martyrs.

    President of the European Council paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

    He laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President of European Council Charles Michel visits Alley of Martyrs
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    President of European Council Charles Michel ends Azerbaijan visit
    18.07.2021 [18:30]
    President of European Council Charles Michel ends Azerbaijan visit
    President of European Council Charles Michel arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
    17.07.2021 [22:29]
    President of European Council Charles Michel arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
    Tbilisi Mayor pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani heroes
    14.07.2021 [16:06]
    Tbilisi Mayor pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani heroes
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pays respect to Azerbaijani heroes VIDEO
    16.06.2021 [19:42]
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pays respect to Azerbaijani heroes VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    21.07.2021 [00:14]
    Azerbaijani President: We are determined to ensure that the post-conflict period is as painless as possible, and we are succeeding in that by common efforts
    20.07.2021 [13:25]
    EU expresses deep concern over recent developents on Armenian-Azerbaijani state border
    19.07.2021 [17:21]
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 4.8m for construction of highway in Tartar
    18.07.2021 [18:30]
    President of European Council Charles Michel ends Azerbaijan visit
    President of European Council Charles Michel visits Alley of Martyrs President of European Council Charles Michel visits Alley of Martyrs