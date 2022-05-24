President of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation meets with newly elected Secretary-General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has met with newly elected Secretary-General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev.

At the meeting negotiations were held on further expanding the existing partnership between the two brotherly organizations and taking joint steps towards promoting the rich culture, history, and heritage of the Turkic world. Taking into account the importance of declaration of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023 by TURKSOY, the sides discussed possible cultural events to be held within the framework of cooperation between the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and TURKSOY.

The leaders of the International Turkic Cooperation Organizations highlighted the importance of large-scale promotion of the ancient material and cultural values of the Turkic peoples around the world and exchanged views on possible work in this direction.