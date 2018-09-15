Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey had joint working dinner VIDEO
15.09.2018 [18:08]
Baku, September 15, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have had a joint working dinner.
First, the heads of state enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku from the Highland Park.
