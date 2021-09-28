Professor Irada Huseynova's "Ilham Aliyev and the glorious pages of our victory history" book published

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

“We are very happy to witness this great and glorious historical event - the liberation of our ancient and sacred lands from the clutches of Armenian troops, the end of 30 years of occupation, the unparalleled heroism of our servicemen, the courage and bravery of our soldiers at every step.

We are very happy that as a result of the great victories of our brave army over Armenian fascism under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the tricolor flag of Azerbaijan is flying in our ancient lands.

Not only the tricolor flag of Azerbaijan flies in our lands liberated from occupation, reunited with native people, but also life returns to these lands, the breath of the real owner of this land, its indigenous people returns, these lands literally shine, these lands turn white, these lands become paradise again.”

AZERTAC reports that these views are contained in the book "Ilham Aliyev and the glorious pages of our victory history" by head of the "History of the Caucasian peoples" department of the Baku State University, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor, Honored Teacher of Azerbaijan Irada Huseynova.

The book presented to readers on the eve of September 27 - “Remembrance Day” begins with the following quote from the speech of President Ilham Aliyev: "Today, the independent Azerbaijani state is living its most glorious period. Because Azerbaijan has never been so strong in its history. Today, it is a political force, an economic force, a unity of people and power, a military force, and the positive role we play in the region. We used this power and honorably fulfilled the main task before us".

Presented to a wide audience, the book highlights the Second Karabakh War, which lasted 44 days and ended with the glorious victory of Azerbaijan and shows that as a result of the counter-attacks of the heroic Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, our lands were liberated and the 30year occupation of Armenia was ended.

In the section of the book entitled "Armenians are the allohton population of the Caucasus - a brief tour to history", Professor Irada Huseynova, citing Herodotus, M. Kalankatuglu, Ivan Chopin, Igor Dyakonov, Alexander Anninski, as well as Armenian authors G. Kapantsyan, B. Ishkhanyan and other sources, provides a comprehensive information about how Armenians came to the region.

The author notes that the groundless territorial claims of Armenians in the South Caucasus and the "Armenian syndrome", as well as the change of toponyms related to Azerbaijan, terrorist organizations were created in the late XIX century to destroy the Turkish-Muslim population in Eastern Anatolia and the Caucasus.

The genocide of Azerbaijanis in the early twentieth century is brought to the reader's attention. The historian-scientist writes: “Indeed, the target of Armenian terrorism is Azerbaijan, and since the waves of this devastating earthquake have spread all over the world, it is essentially international terrorism. International Armenian terrorism is a dangerous ideology of a criminal organization networked in many countries around the world, mainly functioned against the Turkic states of the world (mainly Azerbaijan and Turkey)”.

The readers can also get acquainted with the facts of deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia during the Soviet period.

The author emphasizes that in the years of independence, in response to the armed aggression against the Azerbaijani statehood and territorial integrity, the struggle of our people began under the leadership of national leader Heydar Aliyev. This intense and comprehensive work, the strategy of realizing international legal responsibility for the terrible crimes committed by Armenia, is being continued today by President Ilham Aliyev with political will and great determination.

The author notes that since 2003, consistent work has been done in this direction, including the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. It is noted that both the national leader and President Ilham Aliyev paid special attention to army building and this work was successful: "The Azerbaijani Army has great enthusiasm to fight for the restoration of the country's territorial integrity and this was proved by the battles of April 2016, the battles of Tovuz in 2020, and the 44-day Second Karabakh War, which began on September 27 of the same year - successful combat operations”.

In the section "The Second Karabakh War is a glorious page of our victory history", Professor Irada Huseynova writes: "Since the beginning of the counter-offensive, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has not ignored such incidents. He kept in touch with the frontline day and night, gave all the necessary instructions and orders to our army and commanders - in short, mobilized soldiers and officers around him like a brave commander”.

During the war, the head of state gave about 30 interviews to media representatives from Russia, Turkey, France, Great Britain, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States in three languages - Russian, Turkish and English. Professor Irada Huseynova emphasized that our president had answered the question and managed to dispel the misconceptions formed in the international arena: "All these interviews of the President, his accurate, precise, consistent, logical, laconic, and sometimes detailed answers, each of which deserves to be studied and investigated separately." She notes that Turkey's A Haber, the United States' Fox News, Italy's Rai-1, Germany's ARD and others. TV channels of Russia, TASS and Interfax of Russia, EFE news agencies of Spain, Nikkei of Japan, Figaro of France, La Repubblica of Italy and others, during the interviews, President Ilham Aliyev revealed the true face of Armenian fascism, proved the unimaginable crimes of Armenian vandalism with facts. The President of Azerbaijan also answered the accusatory, slanderous, biased and misinformation questions of some foreign correspondents with strong logic, solid facts and arguments, and silenced them on the basis of iron-logical arguments.

The historian-scientist also focused on the press conference held by the President of Azerbaijan on February 26, 2021, on the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, for local and foreign media. She stressed that clear messages were given to Armenia and its patrons at the press conference. The author also spoke about the visits of the head of state to the liberated territories and the restoration work carried out here. She stressed the importance of declaring Shusha the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. Stating that the Azerbaijani leadership has won an important victory in both the military and diplomatic spheres, the historian scientist assessed the capitulation of Armenia as a victory of historical justice in his November 10 statement.

The book emphasizes that brotherly Turkey has been with Azerbaijan since the first day of the war. "Brother Turkey, which has been with Azerbaijan for 44 days from the first day of the Second Karabakh War to the capitulation of Armenia, continues to support our state and people politically and morally in the post-war period," the professor said.

According to the scientist, the Shusha Declaration means the beginning of a new era for Azerbaijan and Turkey: "The launch of the implementation of the important provisions of the Declaration is the clearest example of the fact that the eternal friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries are not an alternative in the world."

The book also provides extensive information about the creative work carried out in the post-war period.

The book "Ilham Aliyev and the glorious pages of our victory history" is intended for historians, conflictologists, researchers and specialists in international relations and various fields, undergraduate and graduate students and the general public.

The author used more than 100 sources in Azerbaijani and Russian languages to create this valuable publication.

The scientific editor of the book published by “Fuyuzat” is doctor of historical sciences Gasim Hajiyev, the reviewers are doctor of historical sciences, professor Shikar Gasimov and doctor of historical sciences Hajar Verdiyeva.