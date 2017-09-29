    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    SCIENCE AND EDUCATION


    Prominent scientist Lotfi Zadeh laid to rest

    29.09.2017 [15:36]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    On September 29, prominent scientist Lotfi Zadeh was laid to rest at the First Alley of Honors in Baku.

    State and government officials, scientists and representatives of the general public attended the funeral.

    A wreath was laid at the late scientist's grave on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Prominent scientist Lotfi Zadeh laid to rest
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Salyan district for visit VIDEO
    24.09.2017 [13:07]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Salyan district for visit VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev visited cotton plantation in Neftchala district VIDEO
    24.09.2017 [13:03]
    President Ilham Aliyev visited cotton plantation in Neftchala district VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Neftchala district for visit VIDEO
    24.09.2017 [11:35]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Neftchala district for visit VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev opened Jalilabad-Astanli-Jangan-Soltankand highway after major overhaul
    02.09.2017 [15:48]
    President Ilham Aliyev opened Jalilabad-Astanli-Jangan-Soltankand highway after major overhaul
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2017 [03:12]
    World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh`s body arrives in Azerbaijan
    26.09.2017 [16:45]
    SPM certificates awarded at Baku Higher Oil School
    22.09.2017 [16:29]
    Students of Baku Higher Oil School attended international forum
    21.09.2017 [17:22]
    Baku Higher Oil School enjoys highest number of Presidential scholars in first group of specialties
    Prominent scientist Lotfi Zadeh laid to rest Prominent scientist Lotfi Zadeh laid to rest Prominent scientist Lotfi Zadeh laid to rest Prominent scientist Lotfi Zadeh laid to rest Prominent scientist Lotfi Zadeh laid to rest Prominent scientist Lotfi Zadeh laid to rest Prominent scientist Lotfi Zadeh laid to rest Prominent scientist Lotfi Zadeh laid to rest