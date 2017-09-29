Prominent scientist Lotfi Zadeh laid to rest
AzerTAg.az
29.09.2017 [15:36]
Baku, September 29, AZERTAC
On September 29, prominent scientist Lotfi Zadeh was laid to rest at the First Alley of Honors in Baku.
State and government officials, scientists and representatives of the general public attended the funeral.
A wreath was laid at the late scientist's grave on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
