Prosecutor General's Office: A civilian was killed as a result of enemy’s heavy artillery shelling of Tartar

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

“The military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to commit acts of terrorism against the civilian population, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law.

Armenian military units continue to subject densely populated areas - regional and rural centers, civil infrastructure objects - hospitals, medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens, administrative buildings of public agencies and household premises to intensive artillery bombardment,” press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told AZERTAC.

“On October 1 at about 09:00 as a result of the heavy artillery shelling of the densely populated areas of Azerbaijan by the armed forces of the occupying country, Hasanov Zabil Mahammad, born in 1982, was killed by shrapnel fragments that hit the Tartar city bus station. The bus station was severely damaged.

Upon the fact a criminal case has been initiated by Tartar Prosecutor's Office under Article 120.2.1 (deliberate murder committed by criminal community (organization)), Article 120.2.4 (deliberate murder committed with special cruelty or in publicly dangerous way), Article 120.2.12 (deliberate murder on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), Article 100.2 (conducting aggressive war), and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At present combat conditions all possible investigative measures are being carried out by the prosecution authorities.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is taking all necessary steps to ensure that servicemen of the provocative Armenian formations who have committed various crimes against our army and civilians are prosecuted and punished within the frames of international law,” the Prosecutor General's Office said.