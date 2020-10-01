Prosecutor General's Office: Father and son were killed as a result of enemy’s heavy artillery shelling of Hajimammadli village, Aghdam

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

“The military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to commit acts of terrorism against the civilian population, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law.

On October 1 at about 13:00 as a result of heavy artillery shelling of the densely populated areas of Azerbaijan by the occupying country's armed forces Mammadov Murshud Rashid, born in 1966, and his son Samir Mammadov, born in 1996, were killed by shrapnel fragments that hit their house in Hajimammadli village, Aghdam district. Their house was severely damaged,” press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

“Upon the fact a criminal case has been instituted by Aghdam Prosecutor's Office under Article 120.2.1 (deliberate murder committed by criminal community (organization)), Article 120.2.4 (deliberate murder committed with special cruelty or in publicly dangerous way), Article 120.2.12 (deliberate murder on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), Article 100.2 (conducting aggressive war), Articles 186.3 (deliberate destruction or damage of another's property causing especially large amount of damage to a victim), and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At present combat conditions all possible investigative measures are being carried out by the prosecution authorities.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is taking all necessary steps to ensure that servicemen of the provocative Armenian formations who have committed various crimes against our army and civilians are prosecuted and punished within the frames of international law,” the Prosecutor General's Office said.