Prosecutor General's Office: Three civilians injured as a result of enemy’s shelling of Garabagh village, Fuzuli district

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

The military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues terrorist acts against the civilian population in gross violation of the norms and principles of international law.

According to the press service of Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan , on October 9, Armenian armed forces intensively fired rockets and artillery shells on Fuzuli district from various directions, targeting settlements and demilitarized zones, as well as non-military clearly visible and distinguishable objects, including the civilian population.

On the same day at around 9 am residents of Garabagh village, Fuzuli district - Asadov Samir Hidayat, born in 1982, Ibrahimov Nizami Jafar, born in 1958 and Abbasov Alman Anvar, born in 1968, were hospitalized with various injuries as a result of shrapnels hitting their houses. Excessive damage was inflicted on their properties.

The prosecution authorities are currently carrying out all necessary investigative measures in combat conditions.