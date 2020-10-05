Prosecutor General’s Office: 24 civilians killed, 121 others injured as a result of enemy’s targeting peaceful population

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

“The military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to commit acts of terrorism against the civilian population, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law.

121 civilians have been hospitalized with various injuries, and 24 persons have been killed so far as a result of heavy artillery and missile shelling of Azerbaijani residential settlements. Moreover, as a result of intensive heavy artillery and missile shelling by the Armenian army, 306 houses and 56 civilian facilities were severely damaged,” press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

In gross violation of the norms and principles of international law, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols, the UN Security Council resolutions, Armenia is subjecting to intensive fire the Azerbaijani cities and densely populated areas that are far from the area of hostilities deliberately targeting the civilian population of Azerbaijan.