Provisional agenda of 31st special session of UN General Assembly announced

Baku, July 11, AZERTAC

The provisional agenda of the thirty-first special session of the UN General Assembly, which was convened on July 10 on the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, has been announced.

The agenda of the 31st special session is as follows:

1. Opening of the session by the Chair of the delegation of the President of the seventy-fourth regular session of the General Assembly.

2. Minute of silent prayer or meditation.

3. Credentials of representatives to the special session of the General Assembly:

(a) Appointment of the members of the Credentials Committee;

(b) Report of the Credentials Committee.

4. Election of the President and other officers.

5. Adoption of the agenda.

6. Organization of the session.

7. General debate.