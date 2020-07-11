  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Provisional agenda of 31st special session of UN General Assembly announced

    11.07.2020 [17:59]

    Baku, July 11, AZERTAC

    The provisional agenda of the thirty-first special session of the UN General Assembly, which was convened on July 10 on the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, has been announced.

    The agenda of the 31st special session is as follows:

    1. Opening of the session by the Chair of the delegation of the President of the seventy-fourth regular session of the General Assembly.

    2. Minute of silent prayer or meditation.

    3. Credentials of representatives to the special session of the General Assembly:

    (a) Appointment of the members of the Credentials Committee;

    (b) Report of the Credentials Committee.

    4. Election of the President and other officers.

    5. Adoption of the agenda.

    6. Organization of the session.

    7. General debate.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Provisional agenda of 31st special session of UN General Assembly announced
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.07.2020 [15:54]
    European Alliance of News Agencies online webinar discusses topical issues of media VIDEO
    10.07.2020 [13:20]
    Format of special session on coronavirus to be discussed shortly - UN envoy
    09.07.2020 [18:27]
    Azerbaijani Ambassador presents his credentials to Japanese Emperor Naruhito
    09.07.2020 [12:07]
    On President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions group of foreign experts on COVID-19 arrives in Azerbaijan
    Provisional agenda of 31st special session of UN General Assembly announced