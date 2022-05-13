Putin and Scholz discuss situation in Ukraine, progress of Moscow-Kiev talks — Kremlin

Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again discussed the situation in Ukraine, including the course of talks between Moscow and Kiev delegations, the Kremlin press service said, according to TASS.

It is noted that the conversation focused mainly on the humanitarian aspects of the situation in Ukraine.

"It was also mentioned that with the participation of the UN representatives and the International Committee of the Red Cross, the evacuation of civilians held by Ukrainian security forces at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol was carried out," the Kremlin informed.

The Russian and German leaders discussed and gave a fundamental assessment of the process of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations," the Kremlin stressed.