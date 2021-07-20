Putin highlights values of Islam that serve to strengthen interethnic harmony

Baku, July 20, AZERTAC

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russia’s Muslims on Eid al-Adha, according to TASS.

In his message of congratulations posted on the Kremlin’s website on Tuesday, the president highlighted the values of Islam that serve to strengthen interethnic harmony and preserve Russia’s cultural diversity.

"This ancient holiday, which roots go back centuries, draws believers to the origins and values of Islam, calls for mercy, justice and piety, a caring and cordial attitude towards others," the message says.

"These lofty humanistic and moral ideals, which are the bedrock of all world religions, serve as a powerful unifying force, contribute to strengthening interethnic harmony in society and preserving the cultural diversity and authentic traditions of our people," the president stressed.

Eid al-Adha, the Festival of the Sacrifice, is celebrated on the tenth day of the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar and marks the end of the Hajj, the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca. Eid al-Adha traditionally begins with sermons and special prayers, culminating in the sacrifice of animals. Regional spiritual administrations make decisions on the format of the holiday prayers independently, taking into account the epidemiological situation.