Putin tells Macron Russia is ready to continue dialogue with Kiev - Kremlin

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday that despite Kiev’s unpreparedness for serious work Russia remained open to a dialogue, the Kremlin’s press service has said, according to TASS.

"The Russian president explained the fundamental approach to negotiations with the Ukrainian representatives," the Kremlin said.

Putin and his French counterpart also discussed global food security. The Kremlin’s press-service said "the French side expressed concern over the problem of maintaining global food security." It is due to Western sanctions first and foremost.

Putin congratulated Macron upon his victory in the recent presidential election. The two leaders agreed to continue contacts at different levels.