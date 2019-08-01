    • / SPORTS

    Qarabag pass through Dundalk into UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round

    01.08.2019 [00:18]

    Baku, August 1, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Qarabag have defeated Irish Dundalk 3-0 in the second leg of the 2nd qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in Baku. Qarabagh are through to the 3rd qualifying round thanks to a 4-1 win on aggregate.

    Qarabag`s goals came from Romero in the 12th and 87th minutes, and Ailton in the 76th minute.

    The Azerbaijani club will next take on Cyprus` Apoel.

