Qarabag pass through Dundalk into UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round

Baku, August 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Qarabag have defeated Irish Dundalk 3-0 in the second leg of the 2nd qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in Baku. Qarabagh are through to the 3rd qualifying round thanks to a 4-1 win on aggregate.

Qarabag`s goals came from Romero in the 12th and 87th minutes, and Ailton in the 76th minute.

The Azerbaijani club will next take on Cyprus` Apoel.