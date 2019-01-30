    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Qatar beat UAE 4-0 to reach Asian Cup final

    30.01.2019 [12:54]

    Baku, January 30, AZERTAC

    Qatar on Tuesday beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 4-0 to advance to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup final for the first time, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Qatar will face Japan in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup final on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

    On Monday, four-time champion Japan defeated three-time champion Iran 3-0 to reach the final.

    Japan is the most successful team in the Asian Cup with four titles, followed by Iran and Saudi Arabia with three apiece.

    Qatar had advanced to the semifinals for the first time by beating two-time champion South Korea.

    The UAE's biggest ever success is that it played the final of the 1996 Asian Cup.

    The 2019 AFC Asian Cup is the men's football championship of Asia organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

    AZERTAG.AZ :Qatar beat UAE 4-0 to reach Asian Cup final
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    03.02.2019 [15:11]
    Mexican GP at risk as government pulls funding
    30.01.2019 [21:08]
    Azerbaijani swimmer wins two silver medals at LEN Swimming Cup 2019
    30.01.2019 [17:36]
    Newcastle 2-1 Manchester City: Matt Ritchie scores winner from penalty spot
    30.01.2019 [12:09]
    Brilliant Piatek double sends AC Milan into Coppa Italia semis over Napoli
    Qatar beat UAE 4-0 to reach Asian Cup final