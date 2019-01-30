Qatar beat UAE 4-0 to reach Asian Cup final

Baku, January 30, AZERTAC

Qatar on Tuesday beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 4-0 to advance to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup final for the first time, according to Anadolu Agency.

Qatar will face Japan in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup final on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

On Monday, four-time champion Japan defeated three-time champion Iran 3-0 to reach the final.

Japan is the most successful team in the Asian Cup with four titles, followed by Iran and Saudi Arabia with three apiece.

Qatar had advanced to the semifinals for the first time by beating two-time champion South Korea.

The UAE's biggest ever success is that it played the final of the 1996 Asian Cup.

The 2019 AFC Asian Cup is the men's football championship of Asia organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).