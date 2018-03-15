Reception was hosted for participants of 6th Global Baku Forum. VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
15.03.2018 [23:54]
Baku, March 15, AZERTAC
A reception has been hosted in honor of participants of the 6th Global Baku Forum.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.
The head of state addressed the reception.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
16.03.2018 [10:55]
16.03.2018 [03:08]
15.03.2018 [17:10]
MULTIMEDIA
16.03.2018 [16:05]
16.03.2018 [11:12]
16.03.2018 [13:59]
16.03.2018 [10:54]
16.03.2018 [10:05]
16.03.2018 [11:30]
16.03.2018 [11:28]
15.03.2018 [20:25]
15.03.2018 [17:48]
14.03.2018 [19:13]
14.03.2018 [16:00]
10.03.2018 [12:31]
07.03.2018 [17:50]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
15.03.2018 [15:56]
15.03.2018 [11:46]
09.03.2018 [18:00]
07.03.2018 [16:07]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
09.03.2018 [12:50]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
11.03.2018 [15:05]
11.03.2018 [13:25]
07.03.2018 [22:09]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note